    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/04/2018 10:44 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    #DateMyFamily: Was Moremogolo There To Find Love, Or Just For Himself?

    🙄 🙄 🙄 Readers were not having any of it...

    Moremogolo/Instagram
    Moremogolo.

    By the time the latest episode of Mzansi Magic's dating reality show, "Date My Family" finished airing, Sunday night Twitter was quite unsure whether to laugh or cry.

    The week's bachelor, Moremogolo, was out looking for love in Limpopo – meeting the families of three potential dates over dinner.

    Thanks to his mannerism and use of language, the episode soon made the trending columns.

    Here are some of the moments from the night's episode:

    If you ever needed another way to explain what you do for a living..

    Unfaithful men = decentralised branches? Sigh

    What not to do at a dinner table, especially when you're out looking for love.

    Reactions came flooding in.

    Moremogolo's own people also wanted to clear a few things

    In short, this was pretty much the status quo for a lot of people:

