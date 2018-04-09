DateMyFamily: Was Moremogolo There To Find Love, Or Just For Himself?

By the time the latest episode of Mzansi Magic's dating reality show, "Date My Family" finished airing, Sunday night Twitter was quite unsure whether to laugh or cry.

The week's bachelor, Moremogolo, was out looking for love in Limpopo – meeting the families of three potential dates over dinner.

Thanks to his mannerism and use of language, the episode soon made the trending columns.

Here are some of the moments from the night's episode:

If you ever needed another way to explain what you do for a living..

When you're unemployed and gets asked what you do for a living. 🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Cf86q8ijo8 — #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) April 8, 2018

Unfaithful men = decentralised branches? Sigh

Moremogolo is something else. 🤣🤣🤣🤣



RT to make someone else's day. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/KfEDqcjIFq — Good Vibes 🌸 (@Passeks) April 8, 2018

What not to do at a dinner table, especially when you're out looking for love.

This honestly has to be the BEST moment from this #DateMyFamily 😅🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/O9m9WphpPe — JUNIOR DE ROCKA (@JuniorDeRocka) April 8, 2018

Reactions came flooding in.

#datemyfamily

That guy is Steve Komphela's brother...finish n klaar !!!!His answers where coming from Komphela's mouth 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UUVTkadsQl — Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) April 9, 2018

#DateMyFamily

The men of South Africa would like to assure the public that Moremogolo is not part of our group. pic.twitter.com/OFjjcphtXS — Benevolent (@NSihlangu) April 9, 2018

Moremogolo is leadership! He gets rejected and he high-5s her 🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/SxbdxaJfJj — #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) April 8, 2018

Moremogolo's own people also wanted to clear a few things

As a person for Limpopo I really apologize for what happen. We try very hard to keep our gregarious animals locked up at the game reserves but last nite one managed to jump the fence. We take is as a learning experience so as to avoid it in the future #datemyfamily — ruf 's (@Kholo_Morufane) April 9, 2018

#datemyfamily Today i'm going to Moletjie, i just want to have a man to man with Moremogolo, just to talk. pic.twitter.com/3Jr213LfkR — AmzatSA, ur girl's favorite dude (@Will_i_r) April 9, 2018

On behalf of people from limpopo. We would want to reassure you that we don't know him and he's defiantly not from limpopo.#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/HApH7TkHIJ — # CR17 (@EricanM) April 8, 2018

#DateMyFamily on behalf of Limpopo, we don't know this guy... pic.twitter.com/nZlW7pj3ZE — Mabogoane Morweshi (@MMorweshi) April 8, 2018

In short, this was pretty much the status quo for a lot of people: