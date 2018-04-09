Lemogang Tsipa, Our Phambili With The Talent, And MCM

We are here for actor Lemogang Tsipa's talent, and although the TV and film awards season has come and gone, we're seriously crushing on this MCM.

Lemogang is known for his role as Bambatha in Mzansi Magic's drama series, "Isithembiso".

He also had a lead role in the 2014 local movie, "Beyond The River".

Did you know that in order to play the parts of Dumi and Steve, @LemogangTsipa and @grantswanby had to learn how to canoe?

They were trained by Olympic canoeist Shaun Rubenstein.

Three days left until the #SAFTAs12 Day 1! #BeyondTheRiverhttps://t.co/Z2uNbDMb82 — Beyond the River (@BeyondRiverfilm) March 19, 2018

Speaking of the genesis of his career, the 26-year-old said in previous interviews that he fell in love with the film industry the first time he walked into a cinema.

"It was in Grade 1 on a school outing and we went to watch '101 Dalmatians' – and I just remember walking into the cinema and [feeling like] everything was made for me. I had my own popcorn, sweets and a slushie on the side. The image came up, and it was the biggest thing I'd ever seen in my life and the sound was overwhelming," he said in an interview with The Joburg Film Office.

Lemogang said working with Sir Kenneth Branagh in the series "Wallander: The White Lioness" was one of his biggest highlights.

He recently worked on the theatre production "One Night in Miami".

Following the recent film and television awards, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela described Lemogang as an artist "due for recognition".

"He's amazing both on screen and on stage. He's a trained actor as well, which means he's got it all ... He has no ego and he always delivers," Mphela told HuffPost in a previous interview.

Many have also commended him for his talent.

Can we just talk about how incredible an actor @LemogangTsipa is 👏👏👏😍😍😍 #BeyondTheRiver 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ccfjzNGYw5 — Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) March 17, 2018

Watching Beyond the River for the second time and I'm still in awe. The performances 🙌🏾 Lemogang Tsipa bathong 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Nthabi Tau (@NthabiTau) March 12, 2018

We're all about Lemogang's talent, and could not agree more.