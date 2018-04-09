All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/04/2018 16:44 SAST

    Lemogang Tsipa, Our Phambili With The Talent, And MCM

    Qhubeka!

    Farryjae via LemogangInstagram
    Lemogang Tsipa.

    We are here for actor Lemogang Tsipa's talent, and although the TV and film awards season has come and gone, we're seriously crushing on this MCM.

    Lemogang is known for his role as Bambatha in Mzansi Magic's drama series, "Isithembiso".

    He also had a lead role in the 2014 local movie, "Beyond The River".

    Speaking of the genesis of his career, the 26-year-old said in previous interviews that he fell in love with the film industry the first time he walked into a cinema.

    "It was in Grade 1 on a school outing and we went to watch '101 Dalmatians' – and I just remember walking into the cinema and [feeling like] everything was made for me. I had my own popcorn, sweets and a slushie on the side. The image came up, and it was the biggest thing I'd ever seen in my life and the sound was overwhelming," he said in an interview with The Joburg Film Office.

    Lemogang said working with Sir Kenneth Branagh in the series "Wallander: The White Lioness" was one of his biggest highlights.

    He recently worked on the theatre production "One Night in Miami".

    Following the recent film and television awards, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela described Lemogang as an artist "due for recognition".

    "He's amazing both on screen and on stage. He's a trained actor as well, which means he's got it all ... He has no ego and he always delivers," Mphela told HuffPost in a previous interview.

    Many have also commended him for his talent.

    We're all about Lemogang's talent, and could not agree more.

