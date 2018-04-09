All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    10/04/2018 05:48 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Mantashe Apologises For Failed Winnie Museum Project In Brandfort

    ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was speaking at the memorial service held for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort on Monday afternoon.

    Amil Umraw / HuffPost

    ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has apologised to the people of Brandfort because plans to turn the home of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela into a museum have still not materialised.

    "The fact that it has not been erected up to now is a mistake. I apologise. We are owing the people of Brandfort a museum here," Mantashe, who is also Minister of Mineral Resources, said.

    He was speaking at the memorial service held for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort on Monday afternoon.

    READ: Magashule Denies Misspending The Money Meant For Winnie's Brandfort Museum

    Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at Milpark Hospital after a long illness. She was 81-years-old.

    The Department of Arts and Culture allocated funds to the project 10 years ago, but there has still been no progress.

    Madikizela-Mandela lived in the dilapidated three-bedroom house when she was banished to the Free State town in 1977.

    READ: House 802: Winnie's Former Home An Inferior Tribute

    The house was given to her children, Zindzi and Zenani.

    Mantashe said the department should be the driving force behind the project.

    "That house has a historic place in South Africa, therefore it must be restored as a heritage site. There must be a monument there. That commitment can't be limited to the province."

    -- News24

    Related Coverage

    MORE:BrandfortGwede MantasheNewsPoliticsSA NewsWinnie Madikizela-Mandela