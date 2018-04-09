Mantashe Apologises For Failed Winnie Museum Project In Brandfort

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has apologised to the people of Brandfort because plans to turn the home of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela into a museum have still not materialised.

"The fact that it has not been erected up to now is a mistake. I apologise. We are owing the people of Brandfort a museum here," Mantashe, who is also Minister of Mineral Resources, said.

He was speaking at the memorial service held for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort on Monday afternoon.

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at Milpark Hospital after a long illness. She was 81-years-old.

The Department of Arts and Culture allocated funds to the project 10 years ago, but there has still been no progress.

Madikizela-Mandela lived in the dilapidated three-bedroom house when she was banished to the Free State town in 1977.

The house was given to her children, Zindzi and Zenani.

Mantashe said the department should be the driving force behind the project.

"That house has a historic place in South Africa, therefore it must be restored as a heritage site. There must be a monument there. That commitment can't be limited to the province."

