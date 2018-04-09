New Botswana Leader Masisi To Hold Talks With Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe

Botswana's new president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is expected in Zimbabwe on Monday on a working visit, reports say.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Masisi was expected to hold talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Masisi took over from former president Ian Khama on April 1.

In a statement, Botswana's ministry of international affairs and cooperation said the visit would give the two leaders a platform to discuss regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

Mnangagwa was in Botswana for his first official state visit last month, after taking over from former president Robert Mugabe last November, as the two nations sought to build bridges following strained relations between Mugabe and Khama.

A Sunday Mail report said that Masisi was also expected to visit Namibia, to meet President Hage Geingob.

This, the report said, was part of a long-standing tradition in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, in which new heads of state paid courtesy calls on their neighbours.