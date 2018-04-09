The University of Cape Town (UCT) is expected to honour struggle icon Chris Hani by naming one of its buildings after him.

The New Science Lecture Theatre is to be renamed the Chris Hani Lecture Theatre in honour of Hani's contribution to South Africa's democracy.

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of Hani's assassination.

The official renaming ceremony will be held on April 25, which is expected to be attended by the Hani family. Deputy Minister of Public Works Jeremy Cronin is to give the keynote address.

Outgoing UCT vice-chancellor Dr Max Price, UCT chairperson of the naming of buildings committee, advocate Norman Arendse and other dignitaries are also expected to attend.

Students walk accross a plaza in front of the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa, November 13, 2017.

UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the institution regarded the naming of the building as a historic moment.

"The renaming of buildings is just one part of a multifaceted transformation project committed to overcoming the legacy of apartheid and colonialism in the university system - and to make UCT a home to all." Shabalala said it was a change that would not just linger in the name boards on the side of buildings, but that it should also be a definitive break with South Africa's painful past.

"It is symbolic of a transformation not only on the UCT campus, but more importantly of our attitudes and values."

