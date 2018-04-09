Updates On Details Of Winnie Memorials Still To Come

Government is on Monday expected to update its website with all memorial events countrywide scheduled in the build-up to the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the weekend.

The interministerial committee (IMC) on state funerals, led by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, met last Friday in preparation for the events, said spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Williams said a media briefing will be held on Tuesday to brief the nation on the logistical details of the memorial service.

The venue and time are yet to be announced.

The official memorial service will be held at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, April 11.

The funeral service will be held at the same venue on April 14. Madikizela-Mandela will be buried at Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

Those who wish to send messages of condolences to the family were asked to do so at the following points:

- International ports of entry (airports)

- Department of International Relations and Cooperation head office at the OR Tambo Building in Pretoria

- Parliament

- Tuynhuys

- The Union Buildings

- Department of Arts and Culture

- Department of Communication (GCIS head office)

- All provincial legislatures

- All premiers' offices

- Masilonyana local municipality offices, Brandfort

- Mbizana local municipality

- KSD local municipality, Mthatha