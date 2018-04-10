All Sections
    NEWS
    10/04/2018 10:56 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    LOOK: Winnie Artwork Gone (Very) Wrong

    An art critic's worst nightmare.

    Since the death of struggle heroine Winnie Madikizela- Mandela, people have used various media to celebrate her life and contribution to South African politics. The singing, the memorial services and messages of condolences have been heartfelt – however, some of the artworks have left many confused and angry.

    They may have had good intentions, but some of the tribute portraits only resemble Mam' Winnie because the woman in the painting is wearing a doek and the ANC's green, gold and black.

    Lebani Sirenji is one of the artists camped outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto, creating a painting that looked nothing like the late icon. He later apologised for the painting and started on a better version.

    EWN

    A graffiti mural by Garth Wareley has also evoked mixed reactions from the public. Wareley's art was unveiled on the side of a building in Cape Town on Monday.

    Esa Alexander

    Another mural causing a stir was painted in Soweto and launched by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. It was painted by 30-year-old Mpho Madi, nicknamed Solidthegifted.

    Some of our artists look like they need a bit more practice...

    Winnie Madikizela Mandela

