LOOK: Winnie Artwork Gone (Very) Wrong

Since the death of struggle heroine Winnie Madikizela- Mandela, people have used various media to celebrate her life and contribution to South African politics. The singing, the memorial services and messages of condolences have been heartfelt – however, some of the artworks have left many confused and angry.

They may have had good intentions, but some of the tribute portraits only resemble Mam' Winnie because the woman in the painting is wearing a doek and the ANC's green, gold and black.

About 90% of the Mam' Winnie Madikizela-Mandela "artwork" has been Minnie Wadidizeka-Wangdelela and I'm offended. — Dineo Tsamela (@DineoTsamela) April 9, 2018

I know we said we will mourn whichever way we like but some of the paintings of Mama Winnie are so scary. It's like using a pic of someone else on her funeral program. Some look like the late Manto Tshabalala Msimang, Mama Jack & Madea's friend. Respect #WinnieMandela please! — MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) April 9, 2018

Lebani Sirenji is one of the artists camped outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto, creating a painting that looked nothing like the late icon. He later apologised for the painting and started on a better version.

A graffiti mural by Garth Wareley has also evoked mixed reactions from the public. Wareley's art was unveiled on the side of a building in Cape Town on Monday.

Another mural causing a stir was painted in Soweto and launched by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. It was painted by 30-year-old Mpho Madi, nicknamed Solidthegifted.

We have witnessed Mama Winnie's beauty transforming over the https://t.co/Aean7Fhkap no point in her journey did she ever boast a flat horse bony face. Can those behind this mural take us into confidence.Who was the muse here?Who is this deeply unattractive woman depicted here pic.twitter.com/lvZDxScmoV — @UncleLupi (@lupingcayisa) April 8, 2018

Some of our artists look like they need a bit more practice...