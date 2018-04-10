All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Cardi B Finally Confirms Pregnancy

    Cardi B has confirmed that she’s pregnant in her own unique way, by slowly revealing her bump during a performance on "Saturday Night Live". Here are other women who have broken with tradition during their high-profile pregnancies.

    More Videos

    Blue Ivy Living Her Best Life
    AKA Launches Signature Cruz Vodka
    Meghan Markle Will Get A Unique Wedding Gift Fit F...
    Superstar Ace Taking Music Fusion To New Heights
    HuffPost Pick One: Da Les Shows SA Some Love

    More On This Topic