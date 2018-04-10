Commonwealth Games: SA Athletes To Look Out For On Day Six 🇿🇦

Note: Australia (Gold Coast) is eight hours ahead of South Africa. The South African athletes in this article are competing later in the day there.

The gold medals kept coming on day five of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and day six sees a number of our athletes looking to add to the medal tally.

Gold medalist Akani Simbine of South Africa and silver medalist Henricho Bruintjies of South Africa. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Team SA now has eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals, putting South Africa ahead of other African nations and fifth overall.

Unfortunately for SA, injuries have meant that Claudia Cummins and Naveen Daries were unable to compete in the all-around gymnastics final at the Gold Coast games.

Here is a full schedule of medal events that SA athletes will be competing in, with local favourite Caster Semenya the main athlete to look out for on day six.

Track events (SA time)

11:45 Men's 110m hurdles final: Antonio Alkana

14:04 Women's 1,500m final: Caster Semenya

South Africa's Caster Semenya (R) competes in the athletics women's 1500m heats during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Boxing

Men's 64kg, quarterfinal: Sinethemba Blom vs Jessie Lartey (Ghana)

Victory in this fight would see Blom reach the semifinals and be guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

Para oowerlifting

Men's heavyweight: Ricardo Fitzpatrick

Swimming

11:37 Women's 400m freestyle, final: Kristin Bellingan, Kate Beavon and Duné Coetzee (TBD)

11:45 Men's 50m freestyle, final (TBD)

12:15 Men's 200m individual medley, final: Jarryd Baxter, Ayrton Sweeney and Eben Vorster (TBD)

13:52 Men's 4x100m medley relay, final: (TBD)

Team SA hasn't won any medals so far on day six as the majority of the athletes only compete later in the day.