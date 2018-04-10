All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/04/2018 15:12 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Five Fingers For Marseilles Opened To Fanfare And Good Numbers

    Come September 7, the film will be releasing in the U.S., starting in New York and Los Angeles.

    FiveFingersForMarseilles/Instagram
    Vuyo Dabula.

    The film "Five Fingers For Marseilles" opened in cinemas last weekend, and if the numbers are anything to go by, it is off to a great start.

    The film has reportedly outperformed past South African favourites in the action/crime/drama genres, with a showing that was 28 percent stronger than "Inumber Number" (2013), 31 percent stronger than "Jerusalema" (2008), 34 percent higher than "Noem My Skollie" (2016) and 40 percent higher than "Hard to Get'" (2014) on its opening weekend.

    It stars Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng, and it's the first Western the post-apartheid SA film industry has produced.

    Read: Upcoming South African Movies You Don't Want To Miss

    Come September 7, the film will be releasing in the U.S., starting in New York and Los Angeles. It will also show at additional 15 more cities in the U.S.

    About the film:

    Tau, once a member of the "Five Fingers" vigilantes who tried to protect the rural town of Marseilles from apartheid police, had to flee after killing two cops. He returns seeking peace 20 years later. He finds the town under a new threat, and he must reluctantly fight to free it. Will the Five Fingers stand again?

    And people love it.

    Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.

    MORE:EntertainmentFive Fingers For MarseillesTV and Film