Five Fingers For Marseilles Opened To Fanfare And Good Numbers

The film "Five Fingers For Marseilles" opened in cinemas last weekend, and if the numbers are anything to go by, it is off to a great start.

The film has reportedly outperformed past South African favourites in the action/crime/drama genres, with a showing that was 28 percent stronger than "Inumber Number" (2013), 31 percent stronger than "Jerusalema" (2008), 34 percent higher than "Noem My Skollie" (2016) and 40 percent higher than "Hard to Get'" (2014) on its opening weekend.

FILM: Local action /western film #FiveFingersForMarseilles opens at no.10



Vuyo Dabula starring film pulled R502k on its debut weekend at the cinemas, averaging R18k per screen from 28 allocated.



This is a good opening from SA film and will likely earn more screens ths weekend. pic.twitter.com/1XY2qnCfaT — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 9, 2018

It stars Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng, and it's the first Western the post-apartheid SA film industry has produced.

🖐🏾#FiveFingersForMarseilles earns more than half a million in ticket sales on opening weekend! To meet public demand, four additional cinemas have been added!

🖐🏾#FiveFingersForMarseilles earns more than half a million in ticket sales on opening weekend! To meet public demand, four additional cinemas have been added!

Come September 7, the film will be releasing in the U.S., starting in New York and Los Angeles. It will also show at additional 15 more cities in the U.S.

It's finally here! @fivefingersfilm opens in cinemas today. The action film will also be released in the USA on 7 September, starting in New York and Los Angeles, before moving to an additional 15 American cities!

About the film:

Tau, once a member of the "Five Fingers" vigilantes who tried to protect the rural town of Marseilles from apartheid police, had to flee after killing two cops. He returns seeking peace 20 years later. He finds the town under a new threat, and he must reluctantly fight to free it. Will the Five Fingers stand again?

And people love it.

Hamilton Dhlamini on #FiveFingersForMarseilles bathong! What a beast! What a talent! Hei mahn!

Everyone nje was just brilliant!

Ke happy! pic.twitter.com/24Dje33c82 — Motshedisi (@TdiKhaile) April 6, 2018

#FiveFingersForMarseilles

Best South African movies I've ever Watched 💯🔥 — @_adziambei (@Ahdzee_Mash) April 7, 2018

Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.