IN PICTURES: Chris Hani's Life, Murder And A Bloodied Nation On The Brink

Linden Birns/Business Day/Gallo Images/Getty Images) Then ANC deputy president Nelson Mandela leads Umkhonto we Sizwe chief of staff Chris Hani to face the media at the Mandela home in Orlando West on September 30, 1990.

Credit: Daily Dispatch Steve Tshwete, Thabo Mbeki and Chris Hani. Undated.

Gallo / Via Mail&Guardian Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Joe Slovo, Ronnie Kasrils and others watch Hani in action at an SACP rally in 1990.

WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images Chris Hani and Joe Slovo speak at a press conference on the third day of the first SACP legal congress inside South Africa in 41 years, in Soweto on December 07, 1991.

REUTERS/Patrick de Noirmont Newly elected Secretary General of the South African Communist Part (SACP) Chris Hani delivers his speech in Johannesburg December 8, 1991. The South African communists ended their first legal congress with a pledge to succeed where the world's senior communists have failed.

WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images Chris Hani's body is covered with the ANC flag by then Transvaal chairman Tokyo Sexwale, as he lies dead in front of his home on April 10, 1993 after being shot four times in the driveway of his home in Boksburg.

Patrick de Noirmont / Reuters Demonstrators carry posters of slain Chris Hani and shout slogans around the Rand Supreme Court, October 4, at the opening of the trial of Hani's alleged murderers.

Juda Ngwenya / Reuters ANC supporters demonstrate in this township east of Johannesburg April 12, 1993, in a second day of mass protests and violence over Chris Hani's murder.

Juda Ngwenya / Reuters The crowd look for shelter as police fire at demonstrators who have laid siege to the township's Protea police station April 14, 1993. Rioting erupted in several South African cities and police shot dead at least three people and wounded 35 others.

STR New / Reuters Police remove tyres from a burning tyre barricade in the black squatter township of Khayelitsha April 11, 1993, as news of the death Chris Hani began to filter down to townships in Cape Town.

GUY TILLIM/AFP/Getty Images Township residents in Cape Town burn barricades 14 April, 1993, as they prepare to march into the center of the city to protest the assassination of Chris Hani.

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images Protesters set a South African flag on fire 14 April, 1993, during a commemoration service for Chris Hani.

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images ANC supporters gather in central Johannesburg on 17 April, 1993, to march to police headquarters to protest against the assassination of Chris Hani.

PHILIP LITTLETON/AFP/Getty Images A South African Defense force soldier stands behind barbed wire as ANC supporters march through the streets of Pretoria 17 April, 1993. Government deployed 26,000 security troops after the assassination of Chris Hani.

WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images Members of Umkhonto-Wesizwe, the ANC's military wing, carry the coffin of the assassinated Chris Hani during a vigil near Soweto 18 April, 1993.

WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images Limpho Hani, wife of the late Chris Hani, stands with her children during a vigil for her husband in Soweto on April 18, 1993.

Patrick ROBERT/Sygma via Getty Images Tribute to Chris Hani in a Soweto stadium. No further information about photo provided.

Patrick ROBERT/Sygma via Getty Images Chris Hani funeral, 1993.

WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images Januz Walusz, a Polish immigrant, sits at a hearing in the Pretoria City Hall. Walusz and his Conservative Party (CP) counterpart Clive Derby-Lewis were sentenced to death and the sentences committed to life imprisonment for the April 1993 killing of South African Communist Party (SACP) chief Chris Hani.

Juda Ngwenya / Reuters Communist party members demonstrate outside of the Benini city hall where the Truth Commission hearing was taking place. Clive Derby-Lewis and Janusz Walus, responsible for the assassination of popular communist party leader Chris Hani, appeared before the Truth Commission that day.

Juda Ngwenya / Reuters Nelson Mandela, then ANC General Secretary Cyril Ramaphosa and Chris Hani's father Gilbert Hani demonstrate after right-winger Janusz Walus appeared in court for the murder of Chris Hani.

WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela talks with Limpho Hani, the widow of Chris Hani, and his daughter Nomakwezi on 15 April in the 1990s (specific date not provided).

Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images Former President Jacob Zuma and Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, during the 24th commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony of the SACP and ANC leader on April 10, 2017 in Boksburg, South Africa.