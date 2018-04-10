All Sections
    In Pictures: Dr Esther Mahlangu's Graduation

    Halala!!! 👏🏾

    Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, known for her signature graphic murals, received her honorary doctoral degree from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Monday.

    Mahlangu received her doctoral degree for her contribution to arts and culture and, prior to her graduation, Professor Federico Freschi, executive dean of the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (FADA) at UJ, said:

    "We recognise Esther Mahlangu for her legacy as a cultural entrepreneur, skilfully negotiating local and global worlds, and as an educator."

    University of Johannesburg

    Here are some of the best moments:

    Dav Andrew

