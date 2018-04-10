In Pictures: Dr Esther Mahlangu's Graduation

Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, known for her signature graphic murals, received her honorary doctoral degree from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Monday.

[WATCH] Ululations, cheers and a standing ovation... Legendary SA icon #EstherMahlangu has been given an honourary doctorate by @go2uj tonight. CA pic.twitter.com/zVTXhtGUyz — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) April 9, 2018

Mahlangu received her doctoral degree for her contribution to arts and culture and, prior to her graduation, Professor Federico Freschi, executive dean of the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (FADA) at UJ, said:

"We recognise Esther Mahlangu for her legacy as a cultural entrepreneur, skilfully negotiating local and global worlds, and as an educator."

Here are some of the best moments:

Ndebele artist and intenational icon, Esther Nikwambi Mahlangu on her arrival at @go2uj. The programme has just begun, join the live stream on https://t.co/Rmy1RrwNR9 #UJEstherMahlangu pic.twitter.com/znOBqVhx48 — Lindiwe Dhlamini (@Lisher_Rayze) April 9, 2018

Mama Esther Mahlangu's entourage arrives at the UJ Kingsway auditorium for her Honorary degree graduation ceremony... dressed in Traditional Ndebele Apparel. #EstherMahlangu#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/lRomz01BN9 — Lopang Alamu (@LopangAlamu) April 9, 2018

As a traditionalist you have made us proud Dr Mamma Esther, by allowing the world to witness Ndebele cultural expression and ensuring the survival of Ndebele arts you continue teaching many youngsters. Congratulations on your Honorary Doctorate! #UJEstherMahlangu @mediauj — University of JHB (@go2uj) April 9, 2018