Skolopad Said She Looks And Sounds Like Beyoncé – But The Internet Has Questions

When someone told wannabe entertainer Skolopad that she looked like Beyoncé, she believed them – and thought the world should also know about it.

A nurse by profession, the Free State-born would-be singer took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of herself with a sleek light-brown hairdo similar to that of Queen Bey's.

And you believed them ?? pic.twitter.com/XTD4bxs6W8 — One Of Your Followers™ (@Just_Gundy) April 9, 2018

Not known for letting things go, the internet not only had questions for her, but also had a lot to say.

Did u check if "they" were not drunk? — Candy🇿🇦 (@Candicedept) April 9, 2018

Some wanted nothing to do with the conversation.

I'm leaving SA who is came with me 😕😕😀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qTwEvEtGax — Hildegard Priscilla (@HildegardPrisc1) April 9, 2018

wait for me too pic.twitter.com/6KlTUWOV0g — 👿 Lincoln 👿 (@linc_smash) April 9, 2018

But others believed her.

Beyonce ke skobo, Bona wena u are hotter, spicier, better all over.

the Rajar to my chakalaka.

the chilli beef stock to my stew.

💯% Monate.



ska ba Hemisa — T!NY🇿🇦 (@ThatReal_Tiny) April 9, 2018

True to form, people pointed out mistakes in the post. While some "fixed" the photo by putting some clothes on her, others just wanted her to tag the correct Beyoncé account.

But she couldn't care. Ok'salayo, she believes them.

U just being jealous😔 all I knew was i sing like hle pic.twitter.com/pB1mKmVZkW — #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) April 9, 2018

Skolopad went on to post a video of herself singing to prove that she "indeed" sounds like Queen Bey.

