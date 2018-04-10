All Sections
    10/04/2018 11:56 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    #TheQueenMzansi: Here's What People Are Saying About That Domestic Violence Storyline

    "If the world gives up on an abused woman, they revert back to 'better the devil you know'."

    Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Dineo Moeketsi plays Kea Khoza.

    The domestic violence storyline in the soapie "The Queen" has set tongues wagging on social media.

    Viewers of the show have taken the storyline to heart and commended the production team for its work in shining the spotlight on issues affecting women in their daily lives.

    In the story, Keabetswe Khoza, played by Dineo Moeketsi, met "Mr Right" in Tebogo, played by Fezile Makhanya. Not too long after their relationship got off the ground, Tebogo proposed marriage and Kea said yes.

    After two failed marriages, she is determined to make her third attempt at love a success, no matter what it takes.


    Tebogo, who is also a successful and handsome man, soon showed his abusive side and started assaulting her.

    The show's co-head writer, Phathu Makwarela, said it was important for the team to show that abuse can happen to women from all walks of life regardless of class.

    Viewers have also taken to social media sharing how the storyline resonates with the reality of many women.

    Thankfully, Kea's friend Prince, played by Moshe Ndiki, told her mother Harriet (Connie Ferguson) about the abuse.

    In the latest episode, Harriet took matters into her own hands and confronted Tebogo.

    But Kea was still protecting him, much to some viewers' disappointment.

