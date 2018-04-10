TheQueenMzansi: Here's What People Are Saying About That Domestic Violence Storyline

The domestic violence storyline in the soapie "The Queen" has set tongues wagging on social media.

Viewers of the show have taken the storyline to heart and commended the production team for its work in shining the spotlight on issues affecting women in their daily lives.

This storyline is trying to teach you to stop blaming the woman for the abuse. To better understand and assist. Blaming the woman is like blaming someone for being robbed. Once you're trapped mentally, it is hard to get out. — Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) April 3, 2018

In the story, Keabetswe Khoza, played by Dineo Moeketsi, met "Mr Right" in Tebogo, played by Fezile Makhanya. Not too long after their relationship got off the ground, Tebogo proposed marriage and Kea said yes.

After two failed marriages, she is determined to make her third attempt at love a success, no matter what it takes.



Tebogo, who is also a successful and handsome man, soon showed his abusive side and started assaulting her.

Tebogo is one heck of a crazy human being!!! #TheQueenMzansi — Fezile Makhanya (@FezileMakhanya) April 9, 2018

The show's co-head writer, Phathu Makwarela, said it was important for the team to show that abuse can happen to women from all walks of life regardless of class.

Viewers have also taken to social media sharing how the storyline resonates with the reality of many women.

This is what some women go though but claim happy life in social medias, i was touched by Tebogo's brutality 💔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IZ4D4Obmcq — Letlhogonolo Lebethe (@UmTlhogiLebethe) April 6, 2018

Seeing Kea so hopeless breaks my heart💔😢😢 #TheQueenMzansi — ǝʍlıɟǝᴚ (@FieFie_) April 6, 2018

Thankfully, Kea's friend Prince, played by Moshe Ndiki, told her mother Harriet (Connie Ferguson) about the abuse.

In the latest episode, Harriet took matters into her own hands and confronted Tebogo.

They made Mme Connie throw insults left, right and centre!!! pic.twitter.com/CE1wEfnrXj — Look @ Your Man, So Clueless (@OfficialBongile) April 9, 2018

But Kea was still protecting him, much to some viewers' disappointment.

A slight case of Stockholm syndrome for Keabetswe. #TheQueenMzansi — Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) April 9, 2018