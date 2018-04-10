Track Down The Guptas So We Can Issue A Summons, Parliament To Ask Hawks

Parliament's committee on public enterprises will reach out to the Hawks to help track down the Gupta brothers so that they can be issued a summons to appear before the Eskom inquiry.

Chair of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho told Fin24 by phone on Tuesday that the brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh were to appear before the committee along with former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Gupta business associate Duduzane Zuma on Wednesday.

Last month the committee took the decision to summons them after they failed to appear before the inquiry after invitations were extended to them.

Rantho explained that Parliament has the power to issue a warrant of arrest to those who fail to respond to the subpoena. The Sheriff attempted to deliver the summons to the Guptas and Zuma on April 4.

The Gupta's lawyer, a director at BDK Attorneys, Rudi Krause told Fin24 on Monday that he did not receive a summons from Parliament on behalf of his clients.

Rantho confirmed on Tuesday that the summons could not be delivered to the Guptas as they are not in the country.

"We will look at inviting agencies to help locate them to give the summons." The committee will decide what to do after the summons is issued. If the Gupta brothers still refuse to appear then Parliament will issue a warrant of arrest, Rantho explained.

Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh (standing) speak to the City Press from the New Age Newspaper's offices in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 March 2011.

Similarly, the summons could not be delivered to Zuma, as he was not at the address registered with the electoral commission, Rantho explained.

The summons were however delivered to Myeni's last known place of residence. According to a statement issued by the committee, the summons was "affixed" to her outer main gate. "This was done after the security guard at the residence refused to take receipt of the summons," the statement read.

Rantho said that Myeni cannot appear because she is ill. The committee still has not received a doctor's certificate.

The committee will not hold the meeting scheduled for Wednesday as the witnesses will not be appearing, Rantho said.

The committee has to wrap up its work in the inquiry and planned to table a report before Parliament by mid-June. But Rantho told Fin24 that the tabling might happen later as Parliament will be in recess in June.

The committee will compile the report with the evidence they have. Those who wish to make submissions to the inquiry have until Friday April 13 to do so.

