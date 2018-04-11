AfriForum Lays Corruption Charges Against Shaun Abrahams

AfriForum approached the Silverton police station on Wednesday to have national director of public prosecutions [NDPP] Shaun Abrahams charged with corruption, fraud, theft, extortion and forgery.

"This after AfriForum received an anonymous letter that elaborates on allegations of serious criminal conduct," the group's anti-corruption unit head, Monique Taute, said in a statement.

"One allegation refers to a covertly funded fraudulent travel claim from four members of the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority]. The claim, submitted for authorisation to travel to Zeerust, misrepresents the fact that they actually travelled to Cape Town and spent R97,000 of these covert funds."

However, the NPA has dismissed the allegations.

"We are dismissing all the ridiculous allegations against the national director and we will issue a comprehensive statement to clarify," NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said.

According to Taute, the letter alleges that a witness protection vehicle was allocated to the NDPP, who used it for personal benefit.

She added that Abrahams had "corruptly ensured a personal and/or gratuitous official benefit, to which he is not entitled".

The letter from "concerned NPA staffers who are opposed to the misuse of power", was sent to AfriForum in March.

The allegations were reported to the anonymous anti-corruption hotline. According to the report to the hotline in March 2017, allegations were also made against other senior NPA officials.

In February last year, the officials were supposed to go on an official trip to Zeerust, the letter stated.

Instead, they travelled to Western Cape and booked into a hotel for seven days.

They allegedly submitted fraudulent documentation when applying for the funding and stated that they intended to go to Zeerust.

It was also alleged that they spent R97,000 on accommodation and food. The funds were allegedly withdrawn in one transaction from a bank account holding covert funds.

Taute requested that police investigate the allegations made in the anonymous letter.

She also said President Cyril Ramaphosa should remove Abrahams from office, "as it is clear that he is not a fit and proper person to hold office".

News24