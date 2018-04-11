Another Day Of Glory For SA At The Commonwealth Games

Team SA is having a golden week, literally. Day seven of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia saw South Africa win five medals and moved up to fourth on the medals table, with Luvo Manyonga jumping to glory and breaking a games record to win gold in the long jump coming as a particular highlight.

There was in fact a South African duo on the podium in the men's long jump – apart from Manyonga's gold with a distance of 8.41m, compatriot Ruswahl Samaai took bronze in the same event with a distance of 8.22m.

SA was not done, however: Sunette Viljoen took bronze in the women's javelin final with a best heave of 62.08m. She has now earned medals at four successive Commonwealth Games.

Reinhardt Hamman took bronze in the men's F38 shot put final, and Team SA took silver in the Lawn Bowls Mixed B2/B3 Pairs.

Team SA is now ranked fourth on the medals table, and is just two gold medals short of overtaking India in third position. Team SA has a total of 10 golds, seven silvers and nine bronzes on the overall standings.