Mourners From All Over Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Thousands of ANC supporters and advocates of the Mother of the Nation, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, have made their way from all over the country to commemorate, mourn and celebrate the life of South Africa's fallen heroine.

The overcast weather did not deter people from coming to give their last respects to Mama Winnie, as supporters dressed in ANC colours, a sea of red-clad EFF supporters and women dressed in traditional attire slowly made their way to the official memorial service.

The service for the struggle icon was scheduled to take place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, during the ANC's 10 days of mourning for Mama Winnie.

#WinnieMandelaMemorial The Situation at Orlando Stadium as mourners arrive to remember Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. pic.twitter.com/L3fk0hsAFN — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) April 11, 2018

There was a heavy police and security presence at the venue early in the day, as well as ANC pop-up stores selling ANC attire. Supporters started to make their way to the stadium at around 9am, with the main delegates scheduled to arrive at 11am.

"RIP Winnie" T-shirts were on sale for R100 at the pop-up stores and flowers were priced at between R80 and R100.

A strong police presence outside Orlando stadium where #WinnieMandela 's memorial is being held. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/WHSntdOFWE — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 11, 2018

#WinnieMandelaMemorial RIP Winnie t-shirts on sale for R100 outside Orlando Stadium. Flowers priced from R80-100 from stalls outside the stadium. Credit: Louise McAuliffe/EWN. pic.twitter.com/EdraVieb2V — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018

Lehlogonolo Motsumi and his family left Rustenburg at 3am this morning to attend Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service. Matric students from Orlando West High were in attendance with their teacher, who had brought them to celebrate the life of Winnie.

#WinnieMandelaMemorial : Lehlogonolo Motsumi and his family left Rustenburg at 3am this morning just so they could attend the struggle icon's memorial service @HuffPostSA . pic.twitter.com/trhE3r9Fo3 — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 11, 2018

#WinnieMandelaMemorial : Meet Nolwazi Duma & Moleboheng Motsoane, their teacher brought the entire Matric class from Orlando West High to celebrate the late struggle icon @HuffPostSA . pic.twitter.com/JhZtv6TGeO — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 11, 2018

