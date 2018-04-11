Selling Your Poo In Australia Can Make You About R122,000 A Year

Donating your faeces in Australia can earn you up to AU$13,000 a year (approximately R122,000).

Faecal microorganism transplants (FMT), or poo transplants, are being trialled to help medical conditions from autism, multiple sclerosis to chronic diarrhoea, reveals a report in The Daily Telegraph.

Simply put, a poo transplant transfers faecal matter from a healthy donor to a sick recipient, with the hope that the donor's bacteria will attach to the patient's gut and replace the good bacteria that has been killed or suppressed.

The demand for donors is so high that the Australian Centre for Digestive Disease is offering to pay people who can produce "healthy body excrement".

Successful ones are paid AU$50 per delivery (approximately R470), and if you deliver five times per week, you could earn up to AU$13,000 [~R122,000] in a year.

However, not everyone is able to donate. Interested donors have to be a healthy weight, provide blood and stool tests, and go through a round of interviews about their health.

Your diet must also be free of corn, shellfish, ham, sausages and antibiotics. You also have to live within a close enough range of the centre to be able to deliver your stool.

Professor Thomas Borody told The Daily Telegraph that he has performed more than 12,000 FMTs, with an average of 10 treatments a day.

One such patient who underwent a successful FMT transplant in 2013 is 23-year-old Rachel Challen from Sydney. From the age of 15, Challen suffered from chronic constipation, without any successful help from the various specialists she saw over the years.

"There were days when I was in so much pain, I'd just have to go back to bed," she told the Daily Telegraph. But thanks to her dad's poo donation, Rachel's gut flora was "retrained" when she was 18.

"My condition no longer rules my life. If my health went downhill, I'd definitely do it again," she said.