    11/04/2018 10:33 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Thandiswa Mazwai 'Honoured' To Perform At Madikizela-Mandela Funeral

    "I have sung it to her many times, but this?!"

    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Thandiswa Mazwai.

    Renowned singer Thandiswa Mazwai says she is "honoured and humbled" to have been asked to pay a musical tribute to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her special official funeral on Saturday.

    Taking to Twitter, Thandiswa said the performance, in which she will sing her son, Nizalwa Ngobani, will be "the hardest" she's ever done.

    See her tweet below:

    Here's the song she will be performing:

    Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park following a funeral service at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

