Thandiswa Mazwai 'Honoured' To Perform At Madikizela-Mandela Funeral

Renowned singer Thandiswa Mazwai says she is "honoured and humbled" to have been asked to pay a musical tribute to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her special official funeral on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Thandiswa said the performance, in which she will sing her son, Nizalwa Ngobani, will be "the hardest" she's ever done.

See her tweet below:

I am honored and humbled to have been asked to sing at Mama Winnie's funeral on Saturday. This will be the hardest& most important performance of Nizalwa Ngobani I have ever done! I have sung it to her many times,but this?! #RIPMamaWinnieMandela #countryduty — Our mother has died (@thandiswamazwai) April 11, 2018

Here's the song she will be performing:

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park following a funeral service at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.