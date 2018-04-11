All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    11/04/2018 13:19 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Tributes Pour In For Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

    With Orlando stadium already half full, a crescendo of emotion reigned throughout, as tributes poured in to honour the legacy of Madikizela-Mandela.

    Tributes poured in and tears were shed at Winnie Mdikizela-Mandela official memorial, as luminaries of the SA politics and supporters of Mam' Winnie came together at the Orlando Stadium.

    Queenin Masaubi

    Queenin Masaubi

    With the stadium already half full and mourners still streaming in, a crescendo of emotion reigned throughout the stadium as grieving South Africans hailed the legacy of Madikizela-Mandela. Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Jeff Hadebe and Floyd Shivambu were among the high-profile politicians in attendance.

    HuffPost managed to speak to a frail-looking George Bizos in the elevator, and the beloved struggle lawyer described Mama Winnie as a woman who was "strong and highly intelligent".

    The EFF held its memorial service in Mam' Winnie's honour at the Majwemasweu stadium in Deeplevel, Brandfort on Wednesday morning.

    EFF

    EFF

    At the Soweto memorial, Winnie's great-grandchildren also had a chance to speak, and poured their hearts into their tributes, delighting the assembled mourners and viewers watching the televised footage.

    MORE:ANCNewsWinnie Madikizela-Mandela