Tributes Pour In For Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Tributes poured in and tears were shed at Winnie Mdikizela-Mandela official memorial, as luminaries of the SA politics and supporters of Mam' Winnie came together at the Orlando Stadium.

With the stadium already half full and mourners still streaming in, a crescendo of emotion reigned throughout the stadium as grieving South Africans hailed the legacy of Madikizela-Mandela. Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Jeff Hadebe and Floyd Shivambu were among the high-profile politicians in attendance.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu is also present at the memorial service of #WinnieMandela @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/HkPBDigTx0 — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 11, 2018

HuffPost managed to speak to a frail-looking George Bizos in the elevator, and the beloved struggle lawyer described Mama Winnie as a woman who was "strong and highly intelligent".

#WinnieMandelaMemorial Orlando Stadium is filling up substantially and more guests are still streaming. LAM pic.twitter.com/HhCguyEVNj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018

The EFF held its memorial service in Mam' Winnie's honour at the Majwemasweu stadium in Deeplevel, Brandfort on Wednesday morning.

At the Soweto memorial, Winnie's great-grandchildren also had a chance to speak, and poured their hearts into their tributes, delighting the assembled mourners and viewers watching the televised footage.

Oh man the tribute from these little ones is just too beautiful😍😍#WinnieMandelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/IdJWyElxSP — #RestInPowerMamaWinnie (@LulamaTeka) April 11, 2018

Learners from Alafang High School in Katlehong pay their tribute to Mama #WinnieMandelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/wexXmPudRk — Kgaugelo Masweneng (@KgaugeloKgaphol) April 11, 2018