Tributes Pour In For Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Tributes poured in and tears were shed at Winnie Mdikizela-Mandela official memorial, as luminaries of the SA politics and supporters of Mam' Winnie came together at the Orlando Stadium.
The programme for the #WinnieMandelaMemorial @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/OqAaCpbfyO— Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 11, 2018
With the stadium already half full and mourners still streaming in, a crescendo of emotion reigned throughout the stadium as grieving South Africans hailed the legacy of Madikizela-Mandela. Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Jeff Hadebe and Floyd Shivambu were among the high-profile politicians in attendance.
#WinnieMandelaMemorial @HuffPostSA . pic.twitter.com/9lVZ1SNDin— Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 11, 2018
#WinnieMandelaMemorial : Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng @HuffPostSA . pic.twitter.com/NoqSd9684z— Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 11, 2018
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu is also present at the memorial service of #WinnieMandela @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/HkPBDigTx0— Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 11, 2018
HuffPost managed to speak to a frail-looking George Bizos in the elevator, and the beloved struggle lawyer described Mama Winnie as a woman who was "strong and highly intelligent".
Struggle hero George Bizos says #WinnieMandela was "strong and highly intelligent". #WinnieMandelaMemorial @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/lsK4NebQsw— Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 11, 2018
#WinnieMandelaMemorial Orlando Stadium is filling up substantially and more guests are still streaming. LAM pic.twitter.com/HhCguyEVNj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018
The EFF held its memorial service in Mam' Winnie's honour at the Majwemasweu stadium in Deeplevel, Brandfort on Wednesday morning.
At the Soweto memorial, Winnie's great-grandchildren also had a chance to speak, and poured their hearts into their tributes, delighting the assembled mourners and viewers watching the televised footage.
Oh this is too touching, man....#WinnieMandelaMemorial #WinnieMadikizelaMandela #RIPMamaWinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/FvUqpPgYi1— Roland Williams 🇿🇦 #RIPWinnieMandela (@Roland_Williams) April 11, 2018
Oh man the tribute from these little ones is just too beautiful😍😍#WinnieMandelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/IdJWyElxSP— #RestInPowerMamaWinnie (@LulamaTeka) April 11, 2018
#WinnieMandelaMemorial— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) April 11, 2018
Yes Bambatha yess!!!Go deeper brother.✊ pic.twitter.com/uf1OEIJxd5
Learners from Alafang High School in Katlehong pay their tribute to Mama #WinnieMandelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/wexXmPudRk— Kgaugelo Masweneng (@KgaugeloKgaphol) April 11, 2018
As the tribute continue in stage, the singing &dancing continues as the weather clears up. #WinnieMandelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/QCwd47hIkA— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) April 11, 2018