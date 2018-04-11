TV: It's Somizi Day – And There's A Lit Season Ahead. Here's Why

The third season of "Living The Dream With Somizi" premieres on Wednesday night, and all indications are that it will be one to remember.

The show lifts the lid on the life of media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

The show follows Somizi, known for his over-the-top, unapologetic interaction with the world, as he navigates life on a daily basis.

READ: Somizi Throws Shade At Bonang's Book In A Way Only He Can

In previous seasons, viewers fell in love with his "no filter" approach to life. People got to laugh and cry with him.

This season comes at a time when he has just announced his engagement to his partner, Mohale Motaung. Fans will also get to see the proposal in the show.

Since season 2 ended, Somizi has bought a luxurious holiday property in Zimbali, and we're looking forward to getting a sneak peek during this season.

ALSO READ: How Somizi And His Daughter Give Us All The Feels

In his recent trip to Paris, he took along the team from Barleader TV, the production house behind the show – so viewers can expect blow-by-blow coverage of the trip.

Watch the sneak peek here:



Here are some highlights from past seasons:

The show airs on Mzansi Magic at 8pm every Wednesday.