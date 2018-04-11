All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/04/2018 17:31 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    We Cannot Get Over This Video Of Baby Leanolaone

    It's literally the cutest thing you've seen in a while.

    Leanolaone/Instagram
    Baby Leanolaone Pooe.

    We're quite convinced that even if you're going through a bad week, this video of Leanolaone Pooe will cheer you up and leave you broody.

    Twitter user Zandile Dlamini shared a video of Leanolaone, her niece, trying to pronounce the word bubblegum – and it's the best thing we've seen in a while.

    Leanolaone is two years old.

    Zandile said when she took the video, she did not realise it would travel as much as it did.

    Watch the video here:

    Responding to people's comments, Zandile said she was glad the video was making people happy.

    Baby Leanolaone now also has an Instagram account managed by her mother, Laura Dlamini-Pooe.

    Here are some of the posts from the account:

