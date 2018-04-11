We Cannot Get Over This Video Of Baby Leanolaone

We're quite convinced that even if you're going through a bad week, this video of Leanolaone Pooe will cheer you up and leave you broody.

Twitter user Zandile Dlamini shared a video of Leanolaone, her niece, trying to pronounce the word bubblegum – and it's the best thing we've seen in a while.

Leanolaone is two years old.

Zandile said when she took the video, she did not realise it would travel as much as it did.

Watch the video here:

I took this video of my niece two months ago. Not realizing it would go viral. It's still one of my favorite things to watch.😍 #gagagum #Bubblegum pic.twitter.com/k25jaRIPVF — Zandile Dlamini (@Zah_SA) April 2, 2018

Responding to people's comments, Zandile said she was glad the video was making people happy.

😂😂😂 No way. I guess I'm still getting used to this. When I made the video it was out of fun, I definitely had no clue how far it would spread. I'm glad it makes you guys happy though. ☺️☺️☺️☺️😬 — Zandile Dlamini (@Zah_SA) April 2, 2018

Baby Leanolaone now also has an Instagram account managed by her mother, Laura Dlamini-Pooe.

Here are some of the posts from the account:

A post shared by Leanolaone (God's Plan) (@leanolaone_pooe) on Apr 4, 2018 at 2:05am PDT

.

.