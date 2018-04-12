10 South African Movies You Need To Watch

1. Happiness is a Four-Letter Word
In this all-about-the-feels South African romantic drama, three friends try to find love, happiness and success in Johannesburg - we don't need to tell you how hard that can be. Based on a novel with the same name by Cynthia Jele and directed by award-winning Thabang Moleya (Jacob's Cross).
2. Hear Me Move
If you're looking to see a different style of South African film-making that captures both the contemporary SA culture (pantsula dance) and a touchy-feely storyline. Hear Me Move follows the story of Muzi, the son of a pantsula dancer, searching for the truth behind his father's death... and finding so much more. This is South Africa's first 'sbujwa' dance feature film, and has been scooping awards since its release; including five Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations, including for Best Actor (Nyaniso Dzedze) and Best Supporting Actress (Bontle Modisell). It scooped the award for Achievement in Editing (CA Van Aswegen), and then went on to win the SAFTA for Achievement in Sound Design (Basiami Bibi Segola).
3. Night Drive
They were having the time of their life, enjoying the African wild. Then a madman starts stalking them during a night drive. Be warned, this is that edge-of-your-seat type of horror!
4. Jimmy in Pienk
A sweet and quirky comedy about a conservative farmer who enters a hair stylist reality show to save his farm from bankruptcy.
5. The Long Run
In this inspirational drama, an athletics coach (Armin Mueller-Stah) is forced to give up his job. While feeling sorry for himself, he meets a township woman (Nthati Moshesh) with a great talent for running... Can they help each other?
6. Lucky
A young orphan, Lucky (sterlingly played by Sihle Dlamini) leaves his village in Kwazulu Natal for the Jozi city lights. But it is a cruel place and he is lost - until he meets an old Indian woman... This movie will pull at your heartstrings - probably why it won awards at film festivals all over the world when it was released.
7. Forsaken
Sometimes life tests our faith, like when a child becomes gravely ill. But this is not the time to lose our belief. It's the time to stand up for it. This drama, based on a true story, hits all the right notes.
8. Reload
Rejected by his father and looking for salvation in drugs and alcohol, Francois was on the path to ruin. But then God showed him the way in this riveting true story.
9. Suiderkruis
When her cancer returns, Lana decides to take one more trip with her friends. It will change them all in this beautiful movie about really reaching for your potential.
10. Wonderboy For President
A sharp comedy about blesser politics, yes, please! Wonder Boy is a happy-go-lucky guy until two shady people convince him he should run for President so they can get kickbacks.
Watch these movies for your next movie binge session on Showmax.
Got DStv Premium? Showmax is available at no extra cost. Got DStv Compact or Compact Plus? Get Showmax for just R49. Don't have either? Sign up for a 14-day free trial now.