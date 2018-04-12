7 Protective Hairstyles That Are In This Winter

Our hair, glorious as it may be, can be prone to dryness or brittleness, especially in the harsh winter weather. It's for this reason hairstylists strongly recommend protective hairstyles during seasons like winter— to keep your hair from being exposed to harsh elements. Plus, a protective hairstyle can literally give you a break from the daily – and sometimes laborious – maintenance of hair.

If social media is anything to go by, these are the top protective hairstyles you can look forward to this winter in South Africa:

Faux locs

They are in and oh-so-pretty.

A post shared by Mairaly (me-re-ly) (@harmonicurls) on Apr 10, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

Ghana braids

Easy, quick and no-fuss protective hairstyle.

Tribal braids

This hairstyle is not only taking over, but it can be a good hair protector. You may want it thicker, and its roots somewhere far away from your hairline.

A post shared by Janiése JDiva (@jdivastyles) on Apr 7, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

Box braids

Will they ever go out of style? You can wear them loose, throw them back in a ponytail, or weave them into a bun.

A post shared by Box Braids (@bestboxbraids) on Apr 3, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

Twists

They can be done as thick or as thin as you want, and like box braids can be worn in different ways.

A post shared by Anelisa Sobekwa (@anelisasobekwa) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:25am PST

Bantu knots

They are fuss-free, oh-so-cute, and an ode to our ancestors – who probably never knew they'd still be a hair fave to this day.

A post shared by Bantu Knots By Tasha (@bantubytasha) on Dec 8, 2014 at 7:47pm PST

Custom wig

If all else fails, a custom wig can save the day. Buy one that fits your fancy — there are so many styles to choose from, and you'll be good to go.