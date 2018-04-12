7 Protective Hairstyles That Are In This Winter

Our hair, glorious as it may be, can be prone to dryness or brittleness, especially in the harsh winter weather. It's for this reason hairstylists strongly recommend protective hairstyles during seasons like winter— to keep your hair from being exposed to harsh elements. Plus, a protective hairstyle can literally give you a break from the daily – and sometimes laborious – maintenance of hair.
If social media is anything to go by, these are the top protective hairstyles you can look forward to this winter in South Africa:
- Faux locs
They are in and oh-so-pretty.
- Ghana braids
Easy, quick and no-fuss protective hairstyle.
- Tribal braids
This hairstyle is not only taking over, but it can be a good hair protector. You may want it thicker, and its roots somewhere far away from your hairline.
- Box braids
Will they ever go out of style? You can wear them loose, throw them back in a ponytail, or weave them into a bun.
- Twists
They can be done as thick or as thin as you want, and like box braids can be worn in different ways.
- Bantu knots
They are fuss-free, oh-so-cute, and an ode to our ancestors – who probably never knew they'd still be a hair fave to this day.
- Custom wig
If all else fails, a custom wig can save the day. Buy one that fits your fancy — there are so many styles to choose from, and you'll be good to go.