Veteran journalist Anton Harber has dismissed claims by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in a June 2017 interview that the Weekly Mail - of which he was editor in the 1980's - "did Stratcom's work".

He said on Twitter that the Weekly Mail exposed some of apartheid's most dirty secrets and that it was clear "whose side" they were on.

Madikizela-Mandela, who died at the age of 81 last week, also claimed that journalist Thandeka Gqubule was unfriendly towards her and that she was part of plans to discredit her.

Stratcom was a directorate of the apartheid government tasked with disinformation campaigns. The allegations arose from a question surrounding the relationship Madikizela-Mandela had with the media over the last twenty years.

The EFF's Mbusyiseni Ndlozi, released a statement on behalf of the party asking for SANEF to comment on the allegations made by tMadikizela-Mandela. In the statement the party calls for the journalists to "confess and ask for forgiveness'.

We call on all the 40 journalists, many of whom are still working in media, who were in the payroll of apartheid's #StratCom to confess & ask for forgiveness. If they do not, EFF will reveal their names one by one pic.twitter.com/MnF4XWGeJ4 — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 12, 2018

HuffPost contacted Gqubule for comment. She denied Madikizela-Mandela's allegations against her. Harber responded on social media:

We exposed Stratcom. Inkathagate. Third Force. So it is clear what side we were on https://t.co/Ip9bAPDFY6 — Anton Harber (@AntonHarber) April 12, 2018