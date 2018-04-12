All Sections
    • NEWS
    12/04/2018 23:54 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Anton Harber: 'It's Absolute, Dangerous Nonsense'

    Seasoned journalist responds to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's claims of his involvement with apartheid's Stratcom.

    SIPHIWE SIBEKO1 / Reuters

    Veteran journalist Anton Harber has dismissed claims by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in a June 2017 interview that the Weekly Mail - of which he was editor in the 1980's - "did Stratcom's work".

    He said on Twitter that the Weekly Mail exposed some of apartheid's most dirty secrets and that it was clear "whose side" they were on.

    Madikizela-Mandela, who died at the age of 81 last week, also claimed that journalist Thandeka Gqubule was unfriendly towards her and that she was part of plans to discredit her.

    Stratcom was a directorate of the apartheid government tasked with disinformation campaigns. The allegations arose from a question surrounding the relationship Madikizela-Mandela had with the media over the last twenty years.

    The EFF's Mbusyiseni Ndlozi, released a statement on behalf of the party asking for SANEF to comment on the allegations made by tMadikizela-Mandela. In the statement the party calls for the journalists to "confess and ask for forgiveness'.

    HuffPost contacted Gqubule for comment. She denied Madikizela-Mandela's allegations against her. Harber responded on social media:

