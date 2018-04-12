Commonwealth Games: Another Day, Another Set Of Medals For Team SA🇿🇦

Wake up, compete, win medals, repeat...

This seems to be the perennial theme for Team SA at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Day eight saw South Africa take four medals including one gold, one silver and two bronzes.

Team SA made it a double podium finish, as Ndodomzi Ntutu took the gold ahead of compatriot Hilton Langenhoven in the Men's T12 100m final. This was the fourth time at these games that South Africa had a duo on the podium.

Earlier in the day, Alan Hatherly picked up bronze in the men's cross-country mountainbiking.

Wenda Nel then took third place in the women's 400m hurdles final, with a time of 54.96. Team SA now has a total of 32 medals: 11 golds, nine silvers and 12 bronzes. SA sits fifth on the overall medals table.