Easy Exercises To Do While Waiting In Queues

Face it: Humans spend a ridiculous amount of time waiting in queues. No one likes it, but we all deal with it because we need to buy groceries, or get on a plane, or buy the latest iPhone.

Sure, you can lessen the boredom by pulling out your phone to check your emails, or scroll down your Instagram feed, or play a game of Candy Crush. Or... you could do some subtle, easy exercises to help strengthen and stabilise your leg muscles and improve your balance.

Toronto-based clinic Myodetox knows that there's a lot you could be doing with those dull moments in queues, so they showed us these easy moves to improve leg strength and stability.

Three quick exercises to make the most of your queue time:

Calf raise - helps stabilise the ankles and feet and improves your jumping ability.

Toe raise - helps strengthen the shin muscles, which can help stabilise the front of the calves.

One-leg balance - improves foot and ankle stability, which in turns helps with improving balance.

So next time you're stuck behind eight people waiting to pay for your takeaway, take a few minutes to do some stretches. You'll improve your balance, your leg strength and just feel better all around. Balance gets worse with age, so it's never too early to start working on it — even if it's only for a few minutes a day.

Content concerning health or medical matters is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be used as a substitute for professional medical or health advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition, before embarking on a weightloss programme or beginning a new or changing an existing treatment plan.