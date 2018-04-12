How Many Dating Reality Shows Does One Country Actually Need?

Hot off the heels of "Uyangthanda Na?" Parental Advisory Productions (Pap) brings you another reality dating show, "A Perfect Match", which aims to help single parents find love on national TV.

The show premiered on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday night and is presented by Thato Molamu.

Are we speed dating or slow dating? Catching Mzansi's first ever speed dating show that will bring you nothing but laughter, tears and most importantly sealing it with a Kiss. Si-On. #Itaintproductionitspassion #PerfectMatchMzansi @lungile_radu @ThomasGumede @scoopmakhathini pic.twitter.com/Ws5UVN0mwW — Parental Advisory (@PAP_Mzansi) April 10, 2018

Speaking on behalf of the production company, one of the executive producers, Thomas Gumede, previously told TshisaLive that the show would do well because South Africans love being on dating shows and others love watching them.

"I think we have tapped into something and we are excited to see it take off," he told the publication at the time.

Parental Advisory Productions also produced "Love Back", a show that helped people reconcile (or at least try to) with their ex-partners.

At the same time, there are two other local reality dating shows running and people are not sure how to feel.

Haay these dating shows are a lot. Si-right 🙄😔 #PerfectMatch pic.twitter.com/oohU3ODZ1a — Dumo Mahle Xulu (@dumo_xulu) April 11, 2018

Although the formats of the shows are different, they're all for the same objective — to help people find love.

"Date My Family"

This show helps singletons find love by sending them on dates with potential partners' families.

Singletons who hope to find love go on dates with three families or groups of friends and the pursuer makes their final choice in partner based on how each family represented them.

It airs every Sunday at 6pm and often trends on Twitter, with people reacting to the personalities of the participants.

"Kheth'Omthandayo"

This show airs on DStv Premium's 1Magic. One bachelor or bachelorette gets to pick their ideal partner from between four suitors, choosing someone who will meet their requirements for a perfect date.

"Uyang'thanda Na?"

The second season of this show ended last week to make way for the brand new "A Perfect Match". Also a brainchild of Parental Advisory Productions, the show ran for 13 episodes and its objective was to help singletons connect with their crush. The pursuer is taken on a date, where they get to ask the pursued the question: Do you love me?

But when is it enough? When do we stop? When do we explore other themes — maybe youth empowerment nyana?

So many Dating Shows Banna!!!.#perfectmatchmzansi #DateMyFamily#Uyangithandana#Kheth'omthandayo



i mean WTF?.



Not even one show nyana about YouthDevelopment!!. Or helping Graduates to get a job!!!. — Deephouse addict MR (@wiisani) April 11, 2018

There's no doubt that South Africans are all for shows that reflect and tell our stories as we live them on a daily basis, and that there is a place for them in the country.

In a previous interview with HuffPost, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said shows like "Uthando Nes'thembu", "Khumbulekhaya" and "Utatakho" are proof that the South African market is receptive of content that reflects their stories.

"Those shows have lifted the lid on authentic, unfiltered black experiences. Many of the stories on those shows are a common reality in black society. We live these stories," Mphela said.

Reacting to the latest addition to Mzansi Magic, here's what people had to say:

Another dating show 😒 can we get a "help hire a graduate" or something eyakhayo? #PerfectMatchMzansi — Lisa_Mamfene (@sihle_leesah) April 11, 2018

Honestly can't we have shows that build our black communities.....dating shows?!? Really #perfectmatchmzansi — IG:Samu_Nkomonde (@Samu_Fabulous) April 11, 2018

#PerfectMatch yoh too many dating shows in mzansi ..aint someone who can come up with a show that will help unemployed graduates get jobs? Ngeke sbali😩😩 pic.twitter.com/z5c2Yci6a1 — itumelengSA (@ItuMadiege) April 11, 2018

Now I have to find something to keep me busy on weds 20:00 coz lendaba yama dating shows ngikhathe #PerfectMatchMzansi — Qwabelihle (@lindelwakhuzwa3) April 12, 2018

