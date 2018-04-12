All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    12/04/2018 11:09 SAST

    How Many Dating Reality Shows Does One Country Actually Need?

    When is it enough? Sigh!

    Some of the participants from "A Perfect Match".

    Hot off the heels of "Uyangthanda Na?" Parental Advisory Productions (Pap) brings you another reality dating show, "A Perfect Match", which aims to help single parents find love on national TV.

    The show premiered on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday night and is presented by Thato Molamu.

    Speaking on behalf of the production company, one of the executive producers, Thomas Gumede, previously told TshisaLive that the show would do well because South Africans love being on dating shows and others love watching them.

    READ: Are Mzanzi's Reality TV Shows Scripted?

    "I think we have tapped into something and we are excited to see it take off," he told the publication at the time.

    Parental Advisory Productions also produced "Love Back", a show that helped people reconcile (or at least try to) with their ex-partners.

    At the same time, there are two other local reality dating shows running and people are not sure how to feel.

    Although the formats of the shows are different, they're all for the same objective — to help people find love.

    "Date My Family"

    This show helps singletons find love by sending them on dates with potential partners' families.

    Singletons who hope to find love go on dates with three families or groups of friends and the pursuer makes their final choice in partner based on how each family represented them.

    It airs every Sunday at 6pm and often trends on Twitter, with people reacting to the personalities of the participants.

    READ: #DateMyFamily: Was Moremogolo There To Find Love, Or Just For Himself?

    "Kheth'Omthandayo"

    This show airs on DStv Premium's 1Magic. One bachelor or bachelorette gets to pick their ideal partner from between four suitors, choosing someone who will meet their requirements for a perfect date.

    "Uyang'thanda Na?"

    The second season of this show ended last week to make way for the brand new "A Perfect Match". Also a brainchild of Parental Advisory Productions, the show ran for 13 episodes and its objective was to help singletons connect with their crush. The pursuer is taken on a date, where they get to ask the pursued the question: Do you love me?

    But when is it enough? When do we stop? When do we explore other themes — maybe youth empowerment nyana?

    There's no doubt that South Africans are all for shows that reflect and tell our stories as we live them on a daily basis, and that there is a place for them in the country.

    In a previous interview with HuffPost, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said shows like "Uthando Nes'thembu", "Khumbulekhaya" and "Utatakho" are proof that the South African market is receptive of content that reflects their stories.

    "Those shows have lifted the lid on authentic, unfiltered black experiences. Many of the stories on those shows are a common reality in black society. We live these stories," Mphela said.

    Reacting to the latest addition to Mzansi Magic, here's what people had to say:

    So Mzansi Magic, if you're listening:

