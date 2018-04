Radio DJ and media personality Ms Cosmo is out in the U.S. living her best life, and if her latest Instagram posts are anything to go by, fun is being had.

The 5FM presenter attended the release party of Cardi B's new album, "Invasion Of Privacy".

Updating her fans, she said on the social media app that she'd be in Los Angeles for two days before heading to Palm Springs, California.

Here are some of the snaps from her time at Cardi's party:

.

.

We're so jealous...