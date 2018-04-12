All Sections
    • NEWS
    12/04/2018 15:30 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    State Security Minister To 'Deal With' Arthur Fraser Matter

    Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says all matters of concern between the inspector-general of intelligence and the SSA's Arthur Fraser will be dealt with.

    Gallo Images
    State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

    Minister of State Security Dipou Letsatsi-Duba has vowed to intervene in the dispute between the inspector-general of intelligence [IGI] and the SSA's director-general, Arthur Fraser.

    In a statement by her department, Letsatsi-Duba said she is concerned at the "unprecedented developments which are bound to affect the discharge of all constitutional and legal mandates" between Fraser and IGI Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

    READ: Who Is Arthur Fraser, And Why Is He So Powerful?

    In court papers, Dintwe accused Fraser of undermining investigations into him [Fraser] by interfering with Dintwe's functions and revoking the IGI'S security clearance. Dintwe claimed Fraser threatened and intimidated him repeatedly.

    "I therefore will be taking steps to ensure that the matters of concern are dealt with, within the provisions of the legal framework governing our environment and to ensure that we maintain good governance as is expected from us," Letsatsi-Duba said.

    READ: Why Arthur Fraser Tried To Obstruct The Investigation Against Him

    Fraser will file his responding affidavit in respect of the court interdict sought by Dintwe. The ministry said it will not comment further until the courts have made a ruling.

    Dintwe's investigation relates to information handed to him by John Steenhuisen, the DA's chief whip, and is based on information contained in journalist Jacques Pauw's book "The President's Keepers". Fraser is alleged to have established a parallel intelligence structure called the Principal Agent Network, which is said to have squandered more than a billion rand of taxpayers' money.

    MORE:Arthur FraserInspector-General of IntelligenceNewsSSA