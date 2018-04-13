Ajay Gupta Reportedly Behind SA Businessman's Arrest In Dubai

Ajay Gupta is believed to be the complainant who opened a case against the South African businessman who videoed their interaction in Dubai last week.

News24 on Friday reported that despite Ajay Gupta appearing friendly toward businessman Justin van Pletzen in Dubai, a source revealed that it was Gupta who thereafter opened a case of invasion of privacy against Van Pletzen.

According to News24, Van Pletzen remains behind bars and is expected in a Dubai court on Monday.

Last week, Van Pletzen approached Gupta in Dubai after spotting him outside the consulate at around 8am South African time. He asked Gupta when he would be returning to South Africa, where he is wanted by law enforcement for state capture-related allegations.

News24 reported on Tuesday that the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) was still trying to confirm the incident on Tuesday evening, but friends of the South African businessman confirmed that he had been taken in to custody.

Much about the circumstances surrounding the arrest are not clear, but News24 has reported that Van Pletzen was initially arrested on charges connected to "filming without permission".