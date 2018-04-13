ANCYL Comes To Maine's Defence Over 'Sellout' Comments

The ANC Youth League [ANCYL] has distanced itself from comments made by its deputy secretary, Thandi Moraka, who called the league's president, Collen Maine, "a sellout".

The matter has now been referred to the ANCYL's national executive committee, which will discuss the incident and decide Moraka's fate.

ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize told HuffPost that Moraka's comments – which also called for Maine's urgent resignation – do not reflect the position of the league.

"It is not the position of the ANCYL that calls for the resignation of [Maine]. It is not reflective of a decision by the collective. It is the position of the deputy secretary," Mkhize said.

He would not say whether Moraka will face disciplinary proceedings.

"I will leave that to the NEC of the ANCYL to decide. We do not know the grounds on which she called Maine a sell-out. This matter will be discussed by the NEC, and it will also decide the way forward."

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Moraka said Maine "does not deserve to be called a comrade" because he is a "sellout of note". She alleged that after the ANC's national conference, Maine approached president Cyril Ramaphosa and apologised on behalf of the league for throwing its weight behind his presidential rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"That apology was not representing us as the youth of the country... we can't be crucified for supporting a woman. Maine does not deserve to lead the youth league of this country; you must therefore resign as a matter of urgency," she said.

Maine could not be reached for comment.

WATCH ... @ANCYLhq Deputy Secretary Thandi Moraka calls league Pres Collen Maine "a sell-out of note" and he must resign "urgently" #SABCNews #WinnieMandelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/7DJ7LPkzoZ — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) April 12, 2018

In a leaked recording, Maine is reportedly heard telling supporters at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Tuesday that North West premier Supra Mahumapelo allegedly introduced him to the controversial Gupta family.

"Mam' Winnie never went to the Guptas like some of us did ... and we did not take ourselves there, we were taken to the Guptas. She never wanted to do that, because she remained true to the ANC.

"I was taken there comrades ... in the first place I was not supposed to go there [to the Guptas]. I was not taken by Zuma; the person who took me there was Supra Obakeng Mahumapelo," Maine reportedly said.

"If my going there [to the Guptas] means that at some point I must appear in court, don't follow me ... you never said I must go there. Take the ANC out of that.

"Don't follow me if I must go to court, I went there [to the Guptas] on my own. We rather as individuals face the consequences of our actions, not the ANC."