DStv 2018 Price Hike: Here's How Much You Will Pay

Channel24 reported in February that MultiChoice would be hiking its DStv subscription fees from April 1 and that time has arrived. The price increase kicks in at the end of the month.

Here's how much you will be paying for your DStv subscription from the end of April:

DStv Premium: R809

DStv Compact Plus: R509

DStv Compact: R385

DStv Family: R249

DStv Access: R99

DStv EasyView: R29

DStv Select package: R249

M-Net analogue subscribers: R409

Other:

DStv's access fee for PVR users: R90

Decoder insurance fees: R35

DStv BoxOffice PVR rental fees: R35 per title

*HuffPost [SA] is part of Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers.