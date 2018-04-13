DStv 2018 Price Hike: Here's How Much You Will Pay

Channel24 reported in February that MultiChoice would be hiking its DStv subscription fees from April 1 and that time has arrived. The price increase kicks in at the end of the month.
Here's how much you will be paying for your DStv subscription from the end of April:
DStv Premium: R809
DStv Compact Plus: R509
DStv Compact: R385
DStv Family: R249
DStv Access: R99
DStv EasyView: R29
DStv Select package: R249
M-Net analogue subscribers: R409
Other:
DStv's access fee for PVR users: R90
Decoder insurance fees: R35
DStv BoxOffice PVR rental fees: R35 per title
*HuffPost [SA] is part of Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers.