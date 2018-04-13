All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/04/2018 08:43 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    DStv 2018 Price Hike: Here's How Much You Will Pay

    The new price hike comes into effect at the end of April.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    Channel24 reported in February that MultiChoice would be hiking its DStv subscription fees from April 1 and that time has arrived. The price increase kicks in at the end of the month.

    Here's how much you will be paying for your DStv subscription from the end of April:

    DStv Premium: R809

    DStv Compact Plus: R509

    DStv Compact: R385

    DStv Family: R249

    DStv Access: R99

    DStv EasyView: R29

    DStv Select package: R249

    M-Net analogue subscribers: R409

    Other:

    DStv's access fee for PVR users: R90

    Decoder insurance fees: R35

    DStv BoxOffice PVR rental fees: R35 per title

    *HuffPost [SA] is part of Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers.

