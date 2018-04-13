5 Of The Funniest Examples Of Fragile Masculinity, As Tweeted By Men

The word "masculinity" has been used to define how men should behave the world over. It has meant men have had to portray themselves in a particular way to prove they are manly, strong and powerful.

Twitter user @Ngcebo_YNWA asked the question "How fragile is your masculinity?" and it resulted in some quirky and funny reactions from South African men, whose masculinity seems to be beyond fragile.

How fragile is your masculinity? — Deathstroke (@Ngcebo_YNWA) April 12, 2018

These men did not hold back in their responses.

"I was at the gym with this guy and we were doing shoulder exercises using a 15kg bar. He saw a woman doing the same exercise as us with the same weight. This guy turned to me and said, 'I will not use the same weight as that woman.' He added an extra kg," one man said.

He later regretted that decision.

😂😂😂my arms were shaking that day — Kwanele Moima (@Kwanele_Moima) April 12, 2018

Who knew that men had to eat bananas differently to women?

All of my hommies in High school never ate a Banana without breaking a piece off with they hands — abur cubur (@starnhlumayo) April 12, 2018

The innuendos were hilarious!

I dont drink from a squeeze bottle coz I can't be sucking liquid from a rock solid object. Pour into my hand and I sip from it. https://t.co/ITKCbLcOpQ — Spha (@Sir_Yoko) April 12, 2018

Physical contact with another man is also a major problem for many of the men who answered the question. A viral video of rapper AKA pulling away from a man who kissed him on the cheek was used to describe this. Classic!

Another Twitter user went so far as to say he does not eat ice cream out of a cone. Wow, life is hard!

