All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    13/04/2018 10:31 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    5 Of The Funniest Examples Of Fragile Masculinity, As Tweeted By Men

    How do you eat bananas? 🍌

    Getty Images/ iStockphoto

    The word "masculinity" has been used to define how men should behave the world over. It has meant men have had to portray themselves in a particular way to prove they are manly, strong and powerful.

    Twitter user @Ngcebo_YNWA asked the question "How fragile is your masculinity?" and it resulted in some quirky and funny reactions from South African men, whose masculinity seems to be beyond fragile.

    These men did not hold back in their responses.

    "I was at the gym with this guy and we were doing shoulder exercises using a 15kg bar. He saw a woman doing the same exercise as us with the same weight. This guy turned to me and said, 'I will not use the same weight as that woman.' He added an extra kg," one man said.

    He later regretted that decision.

    Who knew that men had to eat bananas differently to women?

    The innuendos were hilarious!

    Physical contact with another man is also a major problem for many of the men who answered the question. A viral video of rapper AKA pulling away from a man who kissed him on the cheek was used to describe this. Classic!

    Another Twitter user went so far as to say he does not eat ice cream out of a cone. Wow, life is hard!

    via GIPHY

    MORE:AKAfragile masculinityLifestylemasculinitymenNewsSouth Africa