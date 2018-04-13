LTDWSomizi: All The WTF Moments From The Episode That Was

Although we kinda knew season 3 of "Living The Dream With Somizi" would be a "lit-uation", we were still not ready for the shade Somizi threw during the first episode.

In the episode, the born exhibitionist let us in on juicy details of his Feather Awards experience and his gig as an MC for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNB concert.

Speaking of his relationship with fiancé Mohale Motaung, the 45-year-old said he felt like it was his first gay relationship ever.

He said that in the past, the men he would get into relationships with were either soccer players or still in the closet.

On the show, revealing his plans to propose to Motaung, Somizi said his wedding will be one for the books when it eventually happens.

"Everyone will be invited. But on condition that they fly themselves to the venue and accommodate themselves. Inside the venue, I will have the celebrities I don't like hanging from the ceiling. I will pay them R200,000 each to be angels," he said during one of the diary sessions.

Part 1. 1st episode of #LTDWSomizi and Somizi is throwing shade at Zahara AGAIN! And when Zahara throws shade back at Somizi y'all say she's homophobic. pic.twitter.com/pVSSl7Ofnz — damsel-in-distress 🐝 (@princekhanya_) April 12, 2018

He said the idea was inspired by one of the scenes in Tyler Perry's film "Madea's Family Reunion".

Fans thought it was hysterical:

#LTDWSomizi #livingthedreamwithsomizi Walking in at Somizi's wedding looking up ngoba iEntertaiment izabe iLenga Phezulu!!! 😂😂😂Ai Somizi I love you!!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KRPvxOiBNj — katz (@blumekatzchen) April 12, 2018

But many felt the show was incomplete without Somizi's best friend – and demanded to be told where he was.

What I want to know is Where is TT. You can't have #LTDWSomizi without @ttmbha . This is so wrong 😔 — Diella Molebogeng (@Dollah_Molebs) April 13, 2018

The show airs on Thursdays at 8pm on Mzani Magic.