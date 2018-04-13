All Sections
    13/04/2018 10:46 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    #LTDWSomizi: All The WTF Moments From The Episode That Was

    "Ku the way."

    Somizi/ Instagram
    Somizi.

    Although we kinda knew season 3 of "Living The Dream With Somizi" would be a "lit-uation", we were still not ready for the shade Somizi threw during the first episode.

    In the episode, the born exhibitionist let us in on juicy details of his Feather Awards experience and his gig as an MC for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNB concert.

    Speaking of his relationship with fiancé Mohale Motaung, the 45-year-old said he felt like it was his first gay relationship ever.

    He said that in the past, the men he would get into relationships with were either soccer players or still in the closet.

    READ: It's Somizi Day – And There's A Lit Season Ahead. Here's Why

    On the show, revealing his plans to propose to Motaung, Somizi said his wedding will be one for the books when it eventually happens.

    "Everyone will be invited. But on condition that they fly themselves to the venue and accommodate themselves. Inside the venue, I will have the celebrities I don't like hanging from the ceiling. I will pay them R200,000 each to be angels," he said during one of the diary sessions.

    He said the idea was inspired by one of the scenes in Tyler Perry's film "Madea's Family Reunion".

    Fans thought it was hysterical:

    But many felt the show was incomplete without Somizi's best friend – and demanded to be told where he was.

    The show airs on Thursdays at 8pm on Mzani Magic.

