Caster Semenya made history on Friday when she not only won the women's 800m in a Commonwealth Games record time of 1:56.68 winning her second gold, but also became the first female athlete to win a gold in the 1,500m and the 800m, a race that has long been her speciality.

South African wrestler Martin Erasmus powered his way to gold against Mausam Khatri of India in the Men's Freestyle 97kg on day nine of the Commonwealth Games [CWG] on Friday. The win meant SA has a total of 13 gold medals – however, New Zealand is right behind us in the race to finish fifth on the overall standings.

Team SA also won silver in the dramatic climax of the Women's Bowls Pairs final, where SA duo Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh just missed out on the gold in a titanic battle with Malaysia.

SA is currently tied with Canada in fourth place on the medals table. Team SA has won a total of 36 medals.

Stephen Mokoka is also in action – South African fans will be hoping to see him take gold in the Men's 10,000m final.