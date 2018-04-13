All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/04/2018 16:50 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Royalty Soapie Awards Are Back -- Here Are The Nominees

    The awards take place at the Durban ICC on June 16.

    WinnieNtshaba/Instagram
    Winnie Ntshaba.

    The third Royalty Soapie Awards will take place at the Durban ICC on June 16.

    Nominees for the 17 categories were announced on Thursday.

    The awards are the brainchild of actress and businesswoman Winnie Ntshaba, and were first held in 2014 - running for two years. After taking a two-year "refinement break", they are back and claim to be bigger than ever.

    In a previous interview with 702, Ntshaba, who's also the CEO of the awards, said the awards are meant to celebrate and acknowledge actors for their craft, as well as include the people who work on the production side.

    Here's the full list of nominees:

    Moja Love TV is the broadcasting partner for the awards.

