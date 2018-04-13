Royalty Soapie Awards Are Back -- Here Are The Nominees

The third Royalty Soapie Awards will take place at the Durban ICC on June 16.
Nominees for the 17 categories were announced on Thursday.
The awards are the brainchild of actress and businesswoman Winnie Ntshaba, and were first held in 2014 - running for two years. After taking a two-year "refinement break", they are back and claim to be bigger than ever.
In a previous interview with 702, Ntshaba, who's also the CEO of the awards, said the awards are meant to celebrate and acknowledge actors for their craft, as well as include the people who work on the production side.
Here's the full list of nominees:
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 The Most Popular Soapie of the Year are: pic.twitter.com/qdfhn2F1nd— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Female Villain category are: pic.twitter.com/J40CuCLzcQ— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Male Villain category are: pic.twitter.com/f7PkL2xqjb— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Lead Actress category are: pic.twitter.com/LdnI90rAwc— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Lead Actor category are: pic.twitter.com/VlVfxG9i6d— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Newcomer category are: pic.twitter.com/pmrcB59iFj— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Couple category are: pic.twitter.com/8gQeIQCIuE— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Supporting Actress category are: pic.twitter.com/JlhoaLHRuG— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Supporting Actor category are: pic.twitter.com/iZUoQZrk2E— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Soapie category are: pic.twitter.com/8oHsUVRvHP— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Wardrobe category are: pic.twitter.com/SHtW4IlS9v— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Writing Team category are: pic.twitter.com/cOcg34P2X8— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Make-up & Hair category are: pic.twitter.com/j5BTGS0plq— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Lighting category are: pic.twitter.com/1PRuAZSOGe— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Editing Team category are: pic.twitter.com/Wc3PyWTq93— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 Outstanding Directing Team category are: pic.twitter.com/3hMOOthSuC— SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018
Moja Love TV is the broadcasting partner for the awards.