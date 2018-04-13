Royalty Soapie Awards Are Back -- Here Are The Nominees

The third Royalty Soapie Awards will take place at the Durban ICC on June 16.

Nominees for the 17 categories were announced on Thursday.

The awards are the brainchild of actress and businesswoman Winnie Ntshaba, and were first held in 2014 - running for two years. After taking a two-year "refinement break", they are back and claim to be bigger than ever.

In a previous interview with 702, Ntshaba, who's also the CEO of the awards, said the awards are meant to celebrate and acknowledge actors for their craft, as well as include the people who work on the production side.

Here's the full list of nominees:

@MojaLoveTV and the nominees for the #RSA2018 The Most Popular Soapie of the Year are: pic.twitter.com/qdfhn2F1nd — SoapieAwards (@SoapieAwards) April 12, 2018

Moja Love TV is the broadcasting partner for the awards.