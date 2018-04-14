Cape Town Airport's 'Renamed' On Wikipedia To Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International

No sooner had Economic Freedom Fighter Commander in Chief, Julius Malema spoken the words, had the name of the Cape Town International Airport changed on Wikipedia.

In a fiery speech at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Malema called for the Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after the struggle icon.

Almost immediately, the entry on Wikipedia was altered.

The new entry read: "Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport formerly known as Cape Town International Airport (IATA: CPT, ICAO: FACT).

Let it happen before 2019 elections:



Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/t5xyyoCMed — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 14, 2018

"Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport is the only airport in the Cape Town metropolitan area that offers scheduled passenger services. The airport has domestic and international terminals, linked by a common central terminal."

Under the airport's history, the entry was amended to read: "Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport was opened in 1954."

Under developments, the entry said: "In preparation for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport was extensively expanded and renovated."

After some time the amendments were removed and the page reset to its original content.

What followed was a series of tweets by people who have "concluded" the name change.

Can't wait to fly from OR Tambo to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Airport in 2018. Thank you @Julius_S_Malema this will be one amongst many legacy projects under @CyrilRamaphosa leadership. #WinnieMandelaFuneral — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 14, 2018

In fact- Cape Town International Airport is now officially Winnie Madikizela Mandela Airport!!!#thatsall ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 14, 2018

Cape Town Intl Airport shall be forever known as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Intl. Airport and that's that on that pic.twitter.com/hVXOwYKgXA — Zanyiwe (@artofkawaii) April 14, 2018