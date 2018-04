The funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is currently underway at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The procession has now moved to the Fourways Memorial Park where she will be buried next to her granddaughter.

The world is looking on as thousands of South Africans pay their last respects.

Dubbed Mother of the nation, Madikizela-Mandela died on Easter Monday at the Netcare Milpark hospital following a long sickness.

See pictures from her funeral here: