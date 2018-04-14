WATCH LIVE: Madikizela-Mandela To Be Laid To Rest

The funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is currently underway at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Thousands of mourners from all walks of South Africa have gathered at the stadium together with her family and friends to bid her farewell.

Dubbed Mother of the nation, Madikizela-Mandela died on Easter Monday at the Netcare Milpark hospital following a long sickness.

READ: South Africa says farewell to Mama Winnie

Following her death, the office of the president announced that the country would engage in a 10-day mourning period for Madikizela-Mandela.

Hers is a special official funeral as granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park.

Watch the service live here.