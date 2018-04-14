SA Athletes Look For A Big Finish At CWG🇿🇦🏅

It would be no surprise if Team SA didn't want these Commonwealth Games to end. A collection of 36 medals in total (13 golds, 10 silver and 12 bronze) means that South Africa sits comfortably in fifth place. On the upside, Team SA still has a chance to better its record and possibly win more gold.

As the 2018 Commonwealth Games concludes in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday April 15, and the remaining SA athletes will be fancying their chances of winning more medals – possibly even another gold.

Here are the Mzansi athletes with a shot this weekend:

Mens 4x100m Relay

Akani Simbine, Anaso Jobodwana, Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus of South Africa successfully qualified for the Men's 4x100m Relay final on Saturday, and will see themselves in the running for a medal, considering Simbine's 100m victory earlier. Erasmus will be hoping to step up to the plate, as he comes into the team for injured Clarence Munyai.

Blitzboks

The defending Commonwealth Games Rugby 7s champions – and the defending HSBC Sevens World Series champions – are the favourites to claim the gold once again, and will be looking to stamp their authority on this event.

The Blitzboks are in action against Scotland, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea, with the games kicking off on Saturday, and the final scheduled on Sunday's closing day.

Team SA will be striving to stay on course for a top-five finish on the medals tally by the end of the games, as they want to better the successful 2014 campaign that saw us finish seventh overall.

In 2014 in Glasgow, SA bag 40 medals, 13 of which were gold.