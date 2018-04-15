Serial Rapist Handed Three Life Sentences, Plus 48 Additional Years Behind Bars

A criminal, whose five-year spree included raping two women inside a Limpopo church, has been sentenced to three life sentences as well as additional 48 years behind bars.

Ofhani Magwaba, 35, was recently sentenced in the Thohoyandou High Court for three counts of rape, three of aggravated robbery, and burglary, committed between 2009 and 2013.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the court heard that in November 2009, Magwaba had broken into a home of a 56-year-old woman, where he raped and robbed her of R500 at knifepoint.

"In another incident, the accused came across a 68-year-old granny [walking] along the street from the church. He threatened her with a knife, raped her and robbed her of R1000 cash," Ngoepe said.

"Continuing with his reign of terror, the accused went to a local church in one of the villages near Thohoyandou at about 23:30 [where] he found a 44-year-old pastor's wife, her domestic worker and children. He stabbed the pastor's wife, raped her and the domestic worker inside the church [and] robbed them of their valuables including cell phones and cash."

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba applauded the officers who secured the arrest and conviction.

"This is a milestone achievement in the fight against incidents of rapes in this province and we are determined to clean all the affected areas of any acts of criminality ... We urge members of the community to continue supporting the police by giving quality and reliable information at all times."

News24