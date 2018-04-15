All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/04/2018 12:38 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    This #JuliusMalemaChallenge Will Make The Pain Better. Trust Us

    Can't we be serious? 😂 😂 😂

    REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Julius Malema during the funeral of Ahmed Kathrada.

    South Africans have once again proven that even in the darkest hour, they can find a way to laugh through any pain.

    EFF leader Julius Malema gave a fiery speech at the funeral service of struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

    In his address, he spoke directly to Madikizela-Mandela whom he had a close relationship with. He lambasted people he called sell-outs who did not support her when she was alive but are speaking out during her funeral supporting her.

    Watch the section of the speech here:

    Taking to Twitter, people related their own situations and asked uMama Winnie to give them a signal on how to deal with them.

    But South Africa?

