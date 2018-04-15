This #JuliusMalemaChallenge Will Make The Pain Better. Trust Us

South Africans have once again proven that even in the darkest hour, they can find a way to laugh through any pain.

EFF leader Julius Malema gave a fiery speech at the funeral service of struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

In his address, he spoke directly to Madikizela-Mandela whom he had a close relationship with. He lambasted people he called sell-outs who did not support her when she was alive but are speaking out during her funeral supporting her.

Watch the section of the speech here:

Taking to Twitter, people related their own situations and asked uMama Winnie to give them a signal on how to deal with them.

#JuliusMalemaChallenge even those who gave away our tax instead of service delivery are here without umbrella in ur funeral, give us signal to control the Sun to burn them more🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mABOtTyCHm — NEO📎Mosatlha. (@NRamalatso) April 14, 2018

#JuliusMalemaChallenge

Even those drama queens in taxis like yesterday Morning... They refuse to pass the Money forward... They refuse to close the door when they leave..They refuse to count the money..ayi.



Mama we are waiting for your signal so we can deal with them — Mpumelelo Msomi (@Unclebucs) April 15, 2018

Even those who steal our profile pictures and status updates, THEY ARE HERE MAMA... Give us a signal mama so that we can deal with them, we are waiting! #JuliusMalemaChallenge#weseeyou 🤣🤣 — Nyarie (@Nyarieeee) April 15, 2018

#JuliusMalemaChallenge ma..., mama even celebrities who want us to buy their music but block us on tweeter, they r here mama give us a sign — Stay at home Uncle (@Buggz_Manie) April 15, 2018

But South Africa?