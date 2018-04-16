All Sections
    16/04/2018 17:28 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Another Raid On The 'Saxonwold Shebeen'

    Officials from the Asset Forfeiture Unit raided the Gupta family's Saxonwold home again on Monday.

    Pontsho Mabena
    Customs officials joined members of the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit on Monday for a raid on the Gupta family estate in Saxonwold.

    Officials from the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit on Monday raided the Gupta family's estate in Saxonwold – the second swoop in two months.

    The raid commenced at about 2pm on Monday afternoon, and comes after the unit obtained a restraining order from a Bloemfontein court last week.

    After two hours, about a dozen officials emerged from behind the tall black gates at the main entrance of the property, some of them carrying files and folders.

    News24 reported that the AFU, on April 11, obtained a restraining order at the High Court in Bloemfontein in the amount of around R250-million, against the assets of several individuals and entities who were implicated in the Estina dairy project in Free State.

    Some of the assets which form part of the restrainingorder, according to News24, include: residential and business premises, a helicopter, and vehicles and aircraft belonging to the family and their associates.

    In February, the Hawks raided the Saxonwold property as well as the residential and business premises of the family's associates. As a result of the raids, several people were arrested and have since appeared in court.

