All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    16/04/2018 12:32 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Father Who Flung Baby Off Roof To Appear In Court For Attempted Murder

    The Port Elizabeth father, who threw his infant child off the roof of his house last week during a protest, will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s court on Monday.

    Getty Images

    The Port Elizabeth father, who threw his infant child off the roof of his house last week during a protest, will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's court on Monday.

    The 38-year-old man was photographed in a dramatic series of pictures on Thursday after he first threatened to throw his child off the roof of a shack, before hurling the child off.

    Getty Images

    The one-year-old child was luckily caught by Constable Luyolo Nojulumba. Following the incident, Nojulumba said he saved a life on Thursday.

    "The first thing in my mind was just to save that baby... we wanted to make sure that the baby would not fall down," he said.

    Nojulumba was one of a number of police officers deployed to the Joe Slovo informal settlement on Thursday for crowd management during a demolition process by the municipality.

    Getty Images

    During the process, a man climbed onto his shack in an attempt to prevent the structure from being destroyed, threatening to throw his child off the roof.

    A police officer attempted to talk him down, and as he was grabbed by a police officer, he threw his child from the roof.

    "Fortunately, a member of the metro police caught the girl and the father was arrested," police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Friday.

    Getty Images

    The man will be appearing on charges of attempted murder.

    The baby was handed back into the care of her 35-year-old mother with social services keeping an eye on the situation and ensuring the safety of the child.

    Getty Images

    "It was decided that the mother would be released and the baby [kept] in her care. This is with intervention and oversight from social services," Beetge said.

    News24

    MORE:NewsPort Elizabeth