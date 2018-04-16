Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Looks So 'International' In These Breathtaking Pictures

Following her win at the 66th Miss Universe pageant in November last year, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters moved to New York and will continue to live there for the rest of her reign this year.

As she goes about, carrying out her duties as Miss Universe, the 22-year-old shares her moments and highlights with her 1-million Instagram followers.

We can't help but feel proud of every milestone she reaches in her journey.

Speaking to HuffPost earlier this year, Demi-Leigh said although she has adjusted to life in the Big Apple, she still missed home.

Looking at these five snaps of her, we think she is now at home in the Big Apple and looking more and more "international". We love it.

Slay them, wena Demi-Leigh...