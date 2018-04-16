Mufamadi To Respond To Allegations That He Ordered Stompie's Death Investigation Reopened

Former safety and security minister and ANC veteran Sydney Mufamadi will brief the media on Monday on "public discussions" surrounding a recent documentary on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. According to Business Day, Mufamadi said the documentary required a response.

Former Safety and Security minister Sydney Mufamadi will today give his side of the stor, regarding allegations that he sought to implicate the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the murder of activist Stompie Seipei. He is expected to brief the media at 9am #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/LGs7vcH2wG — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) April 16, 2018

In the documentary, it is alleged that Mufamadi ordered the reopening of investigations into various cases against Madikizela-Mandela, especially the Stompie Seipei murder case. According to IOL, in the documentary, it is alleged that former head of murder and robbery at the police, Henk Heslinga, was taken to see Mufamadi in 1994 or 1995, where he was instructed to reopen the investigations.

Madikizela-Mandela was found guilty of kidnapping in the Seipei case but was not found guilty of being responsible for his death.

The documentary also alleged that former president Nelson Mandela, former president Thabo Mbeki and Mufamadi had pressurised the first police chief of the democratic dispensation, George Fivas, to open the case. But in an interview with eNCA, Fivas said this was not true, and said that there was no evidence indicating that Madikizela-Mandela was responsible for Seipei's death.

Mufamadi was a fierce critic of former president Jacob Zuma. According to TimesLive, he accused the ANC of using scare tactics to quash criticism last year, and said Zuma had nothing of value to add to the ANC.