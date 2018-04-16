All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    16/04/2018 06:26 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Mufamadi To Respond To Allegations That He Ordered Stompie's Death Investigation Reopened

    The former minister wants to respond to allegations made in a documentary that he was part of a plot to discredit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

    Reuters Photographer / Reuters
    Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi (R) and former assistant commissioner Suiker Brits (L) release findings of a police investigation ordered by former president Nelson Mandela into farm killings that have swept the country.

    Former safety and security minister and ANC veteran Sydney Mufamadi will brief the media on Monday on "public discussions" surrounding a recent documentary on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. According to Business Day, Mufamadi said the documentary required a response.

    In the documentary, it is alleged that Mufamadi ordered the reopening of investigations into various cases against Madikizela-Mandela, especially the Stompie Seipei murder case. According to IOL, in the documentary, it is alleged that former head of murder and robbery at the police, Henk Heslinga, was taken to see Mufamadi in 1994 or 1995, where he was instructed to reopen the investigations.

    Madikizela-Mandela was found guilty of kidnapping in the Seipei case but was not found guilty of being responsible for his death.

    The documentary also alleged that former president Nelson Mandela, former president Thabo Mbeki and Mufamadi had pressurised the first police chief of the democratic dispensation, George Fivas, to open the case. But in an interview with eNCA, Fivas said this was not true, and said that there was no evidence indicating that Madikizela-Mandela was responsible for Seipei's death.

    Mufamadi was a fierce critic of former president Jacob Zuma. According to TimesLive, he accused the ANC of using scare tactics to quash criticism last year, and said Zuma had nothing of value to add to the ANC.

    MORE:George FivasNewsStompie SeipeiSydney MufamadiWinnie Madikizela-Mandela