We're All About Legend Manqele's Talent – Meet Our MCM

His may not be a household name yet, but we're pretty sure you have come across the work of our MCM this week, Legend Manqele.

Manqele is the man behind The Barleader TV, the company that brought you TV productions such as "Dineo's Diary", "Living The Dream With Somizi" and "Being Bonang" among others.

Manqele has always known where he wanted to end up.

He was working at Urban Brew Studios when he was offered an opportunity to help out on the set of "The Big Breakfast Show" but with no remuneration. To get to work, he would walk from Hillbrow to Randburg every day.

"I was eventually offered a contract for R1,500 a month, and I accepted it. I learnt a lot during my time there, as I also got pulled onto other shows," he said previously in an interview with Destiny Man.

Speaking of how he gets through his days, Manqele said prayer keeps him afloat.

We're crushing so hard on the talent that is Manqele this MCM.

Legend, thank you for great TV and for your talent – we're here for it.