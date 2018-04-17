WATCH: DJ Fresh Miming To Skolopad's New Song Is Literally All You Need To See Today

Renowned radio personality DJ Fresh shared a video of himself singing along to a would-be hit song by wannabe entertainer Skolopad on Twitter.

Skolopad released the song last week, to support her claim that she looks and sounds like Beyoncé.

DJ Fresh's rendition of the song was one of the funniest things we've watched in a while, and we think you'll agree.

Watch it here:

True to form, Twitter went in on Fresh.

OK this is hilarious and I am lol,lmao — BLACK (@thabzmuhle) April 13, 2018

Fresh WTF — O'C (@oc_rsa) April 13, 2018

😂😂😂ai I needed the laugh. Thanks Fresh 😂 — 🌟T.W.I.Y ♓ (@tsekiBL) April 12, 2018

If you still have not heard the song, we've got you...

Disclaimer: The visuals in the tweet below contain nudity that sensitive readers may find offensive.