All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/04/2018 10:12 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    WATCH: DJ Fresh Miming To Skolopad's New Song Is Literally All You Need To See Today

    "LOL WTF Fresh" 😂 😂 😂

    Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    DJ Fresh.

    Renowned radio personality DJ Fresh shared a video of himself singing along to a would-be hit song by wannabe entertainer Skolopad on Twitter.

    READ: Skolopad Said She Looks And Sounds Like Beyoncé – But The Internet Has Questions

    Skolopad released the song last week, to support her claim that she looks and sounds like Beyoncé.

    DJ Fresh's rendition of the song was one of the funniest things we've watched in a while, and we think you'll agree.

    ALSO READ: 'Khabonina With The Cuteness' Talks About That Rap Video

    Watch it here:

    True to form, Twitter went in on Fresh.

    If you still have not heard the song, we've got you...

    Disclaimer: The visuals in the tweet below contain nudity that sensitive readers may find offensive.

    MORE:celebrityDJ FreshEntertainmentSkolopad