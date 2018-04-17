WATCH: DJ Fresh Miming To Skolopad's New Song Is Literally All You Need To See Today

Renowned radio personality DJ Fresh shared a video of himself singing along to a would-be hit song by wannabe entertainer Skolopad on Twitter.
Skolopad released the song last week, to support her claim that she looks and sounds like Beyoncé.
They say i look like @BeyoncceKnowles 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/pNHTSvN2UK— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) April 9, 2018
DJ Fresh's rendition of the song was one of the funniest things we've watched in a while, and we think you'll agree.
Watch it here:
#Mood #SkolopadOrDie #BootyBootyBootyBodeeee pic.twitter.com/6z4EabdsQa— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 12, 2018
True to form, Twitter went in on Fresh.
OK this is hilarious and I am lol,lmao— BLACK (@thabzmuhle) April 13, 2018
Fresh WTF— O'C (@oc_rsa) April 13, 2018
😂😂😂ai I needed the laugh. Thanks Fresh 😂— 🌟T.W.I.Y ♓ (@tsekiBL) April 12, 2018
If you still have not heard the song, we've got you...
Disclaimer: The visuals in the tweet below contain nudity that sensitive readers may find offensive.
Kill yourself if u don't believe my golden voice is like here's #don'Touch 👇🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/JHQJUsGOPE— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) April 9, 2018